Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $315.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.01 and a one year high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,131 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

