Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $340,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

