Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,159,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 895.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 178,289 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,095 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

