Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $639,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 55,526 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 139.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 254,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 165,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 107.91%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

