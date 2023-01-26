Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Black Hills by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

