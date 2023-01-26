Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.