Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 255.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

