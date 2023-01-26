Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $302,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,148,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter.

IDHQ stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

