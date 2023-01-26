Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $307,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.5 %

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 136.37%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

