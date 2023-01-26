Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $348,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $12,539,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

