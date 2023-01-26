Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

