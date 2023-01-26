Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,391 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

AAL stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

