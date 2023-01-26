Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $337,000 Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 338,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

