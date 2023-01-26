Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $39.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

