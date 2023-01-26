Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,981 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ABB by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Trading Up 0.1 %

ABB Profile

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.27 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.