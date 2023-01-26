Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,130 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Company Profile

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.