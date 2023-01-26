Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,130 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
