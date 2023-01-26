Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,799 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

