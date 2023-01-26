Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 9,791 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,330,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.