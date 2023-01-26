Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

