Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

SWKS opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.