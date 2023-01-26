Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,035 shares of company stock worth $1,806,792. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.