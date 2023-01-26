Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KBR by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 967,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

