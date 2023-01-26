Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $57,920,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.7 %

WY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.