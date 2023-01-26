Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PSA opened at $292.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.