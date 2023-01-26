Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,675 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.