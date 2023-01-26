Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,820 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XCEM opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

