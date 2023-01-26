Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.27% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:LQDB opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

