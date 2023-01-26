Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKR. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

