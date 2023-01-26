Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

