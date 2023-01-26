Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.10), with a volume of 5377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.06).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £771.93 million and a PE ratio of 946.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.06.

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

In other Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public news, insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 101,206 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £146,748.70 ($181,687.14).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.