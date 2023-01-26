Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

