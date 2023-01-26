BetterWealth LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

