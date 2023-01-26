Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $208,365,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $182,866,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $150,062,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $101,821,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $77,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 41,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $623,499.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.32.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

