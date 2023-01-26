Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51.

Insider Activity

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 1,708,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 598,745 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

