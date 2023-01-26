Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $2,700.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,250.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,084.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,938.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.