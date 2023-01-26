Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,390.75 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,084.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,938.45.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

