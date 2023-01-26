Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,910.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

