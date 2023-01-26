Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 4,377 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 168,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,851,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

