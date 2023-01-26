Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

