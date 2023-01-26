Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Down 1.8 %

BILL stock opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.