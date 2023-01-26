Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Thoughtworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

