Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.