Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.