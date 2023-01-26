Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 439 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX opened at $485.18 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.20 and a 200-day moving average of $388.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

