Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 961 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,806,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

