Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $403.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.99 and a 200 day moving average of $385.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

