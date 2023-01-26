Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

