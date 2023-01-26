Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

TransUnion stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

