Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

