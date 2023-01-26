Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $807.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $725.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $946.82. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,586.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.